Celtics Notes: Al Horford Latest, Jayson Tatum Return Discussed, Joe Mazzulla Prediction

May 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) looks to pass in the second half during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
May 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) looks to pass in the second half during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Boston Celtics have had uncertainty surrounding big man Al Horford all offseason long. While the veteran weighs his options, a new team seems to have emerged as a candidate to land him.

Additionally, a team expert discussed the idea of superstar Jayson Tatum potentially returning this season. Usually, an elite NBA player can get back to the court within a nine-to-12-month timeline, but for someone as resilient as Tatum, there is no doubt that he will do everything in his power to get back as soon as possible.

Finally, a Celtics Hall of Famer made a prediction regarding head coach Joe Mazzulla's long-term future with the team. Winning a championship can do a lot for a coach, but especially in Boston, the goal will always be multiple rings.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):

Published
