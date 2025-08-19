Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Al Horford Prediction, Jayson Tatum Talks, Joe Mazzulla Called Out

Nelson Espinal

May 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) dunks the ball in the second half during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images


The Boston Celtics are set to lose center Al Horford in free agency, according to an NBA insider.

Initially, the center was expected to stay since the front office voiced interest in keeping him, but as the offseason progressed, Horford seemingly angled for a move to an established contender.

Now, his landing spot is reported clear, and he is projected to head to the Western Conference.

In other news, superstar Jayson Tatum shared details on his recovery process. He is coming back from a devastating Achilles injury and remains in the early stages.

Finally, head coach Joe Mazzulla is entering a key year in his coaching career without Tatum and Horford, while also losing Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis.

The Celtics lost a lot of talent and next season, it will be up to the coaching staff to make do with the remaining pieces.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):




Nelson Espinal


