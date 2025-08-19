Celtics Notes: Al Horford Prediction, Jayson Tatum Talks, Joe Mazzulla Called Out
The Boston Celtics are set to lose center Al Horford in free agency, according to an NBA insider.
Initially, the center was expected to stay since the front office voiced interest in keeping him, but as the offseason progressed, Horford seemingly angled for a move to an established contender.
Now, his landing spot is reported clear, and he is projected to head to the Western Conference.
In other news, superstar Jayson Tatum shared details on his recovery process. He is coming back from a devastating Achilles injury and remains in the early stages.
Finally, head coach Joe Mazzulla is entering a key year in his coaching career without Tatum and Horford, while also losing Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis.
The Celtics lost a lot of talent and next season, it will be up to the coaching staff to make do with the remaining pieces.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):
Celtics’ Al Horford Predicted to Sign $11.7 Million Deal With West Squad in Free Agency
Celtics News: Jayson Tatum Details Brutal Achilles Recovery Process
Jayson Tatum’s Potential Return Comes With Hurdles, Says Former Celtics Champion
Celtics Insider Explains Why Joe Mazzulla is Facing Biggest Test Yet This Year
Recently-Traded Celtics Champ to Celebrate Boston with New Signature Nikes
Celtics Plan on Starting Breakout Guard Next Year Over $100 Million Addition
Celtics Disrespected in Surprise New East Power Ranking
Celtics Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.