Celtics Notes: Anfernee Simons Trade Update, Al Horford Deal All But Signed, More

Nelson Espinal

May 7, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) returns up court against the New York Knicks in the fourth quarter during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
According to the latest round of reports, center Al Horford is nearing the end of his free agency and could sign with a team sooner rather than later.

Horford is linked with the Golden State Warriors, though the move is delayed until the Warriors resolve the unknown status of restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga.

In other news, trade acquisition Anferenee Simons has been at the center of trade rumors, though he is still on the team as training camp nears.

A team insider provided an update on the guard's status within the organization. He is seemingly going to start the team with Boston, though it is unknown if he wil lfinish the season on the team.

