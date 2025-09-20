Celtics Insider Provides Major Anfernee Simons Trade Update as Camp Nears
The Boston Celtics have been trying to trade Anfernee Simons almost from the moment that they traded for him. They really just wanted to make sure that they traded Jrue Holiday and his very large contract.
Boston doesn't want to pay this final season of Simons' contract so that they can slide under the luxury tax. They have been trying to find another trade partner to reroute him.
More news: Celtics' Jayson Tatum Says 2 Lakers Stars Belong in NBA Top 5 of All-Time
As training camp gets closer to starting, a Celtics insider gave an update on how likely a Simons trade is at this point.
Celtics insider gives and update on Anfernee Simons trade possibilities
Celtics insider Brian Robb of Mass Live talked about the Simons situation and what is happening with the two parties.
"There are likely a number of factors at play here. The Celtics have certainly tested the market on Simons this summer and haven’t found anything appealing to them, which shouldn’t come as a huge surprise," Robb wrote.
"Point guard is one of the deeper positions in the league right now, and Simons is a pricey option given his defensive shortcomings. A couple of injuries or midseason moves could change priorities for contenders as the season goes on, but right now, everyone likes their team to some degree."
The biggest issue for the Celtics is that everyone else seems to have the point guard position settled, especially when Simons is owed over $27.6 million this season.
More news: Celtics Have Held Discussions With Multiple Teams Regarding Anfernee Simons Trade: Report
The Celtics might not be able to move Anfernee Simons until the trade deadline
As Robb notes, the Celtics are going to make sure that they get the proper amount of return for him since he is their one big trade piece that they have left.
"The other factor worth considering is how the Celtics want to build their roster moving forward. They are very limited on that front in terms of movable salary if their core is staying put," Robb observed. "Simons is their one big movable salary piece left, so they are surely going to be patient with him since moving him would close the door on a lot of salary possibilities moving forward, unless Boston plans on moving a bigger fish. It will be fascinating to see how the team handles him and how he fits in amid the uncertainty of his future on an expiring deal."
It looks like Simons is going to start the season in Boston. It would be surprising to see him finish it there, though.
Latest Celtics News
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.