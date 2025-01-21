Celtics Notes: Blockbuster Trade Prediction, Joe Mazzulla Makes Strange Claim, More
After losing some easy games by their standards, the Boston Celtics part ways with Jrue Holiday to gain a big-name center in a recent three-team trade prediction as the trade deadline creeps closer.
At the No. 2 position in the Eastern Conference, this is a pivotal time to ensure that their roster is set to be a title contender before Feb. 6.
Despite some of these struggles, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla had a perplexing word to describe this frustrating stretch and claimed that he is "more excited" now than at the beginning of the year.
Although using different words than his coach, Celtics' star Jayson Tatum delivered his own type of honesty about the recent miscues by Boston and what the future looks like for their season.
The Boston Celtics ownership is going through the vetting process of perspective bidders to acquire the winningest franchise in basketball. The sale is set to exceed $6 billion reportedly and may even have implications on an expansion team in the NBA.
