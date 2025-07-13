Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Boston Adds Big Man, Jaylen Brown Injury Update, Worst Contract in NBA?

Gabe Smallson

May 14, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) controls the ball from New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) in the second half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Celtics made a last-minute addition to their Summer League roster, but it might just prove to be an absolute steal amid the madness this offseason. The departures of Kristaps Porzingis, Luke Kornet, and uncertainty surrounding Al Horford could spell an increased opportunity for the new big man.

Additionally, the Celtics received extremely promising updates on superstars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Tatum has been relentless in putting in work at the facility as Brown recently completed a shooting workout.

With that being said, one of these two stars was named as having one of the worst contracts in the NBA by Bleacher Report. Despite multiple All-NBA teams and a championship, the case was still made for the deal to be unfavorable to the Celtics.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):

