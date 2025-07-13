Celtics Notes: Boston Adds Big Man, Jaylen Brown Injury Update, Worst Contract in NBA?
The Boston Celtics made a last-minute addition to their Summer League roster, but it might just prove to be an absolute steal amid the madness this offseason. The departures of Kristaps Porzingis, Luke Kornet, and uncertainty surrounding Al Horford could spell an increased opportunity for the new big man.
Additionally, the Celtics received extremely promising updates on superstars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Tatum has been relentless in putting in work at the facility as Brown recently completed a shooting workout.
With that being said, one of these two stars was named as having one of the worst contracts in the NBA by Bleacher Report. Despite multiple All-NBA teams and a championship, the case was still made for the deal to be unfavorable to the Celtics.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):
Celtics Make Last-Minute Addition to Summer League Roster, And It Could Be an Offseason Steal
Celtics' Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Progressing at 'Incredible Rates'
Celtics' $285 Million Contract Named One of Worst in NBA
Kristaps Porzingis Breaks Silence on Being Traded By Celtics
