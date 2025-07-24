Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Boston Could Trade 3 Players, Exec Targeting Big Man, Marcus Smart Expects Hate

Gabe Smallson

May 29, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) controls the ball against Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) in the second quarter during game seven of the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
May 29, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) controls the ball against Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) in the second quarter during game seven of the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Celtics have a trio of players who may be moved in what has already been a hectic offseason, as the team has made it clear they want to get under the second apron of the luxury tax. A key insider is confident that general manager Brad Stevens is expected to try and shed some more money before the regular season rolls around.

Additionally, a team executive reportedly wants to sign a big man in free agency. The busy offseason has seen three key big men depart, but the member of Celtics brass wants to 'make something work' with the strong Summer League performer.

Finally, former Celtics guard Marcus Smart expects to get tons of hate when Boston plays the bitter rival Los Angeles Lakers this year. Yes, it has been two full seasons since Smart played on the parquet, but that won't stop his anticipation of now-opposing fans letting him hear it.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):

Celtics Could Trade Away 3 Players Ahead of 2025-26 Season: Report

Celtics Exec Wants to Sign Big Man in Free Agency

Lakers' Marcus Smart Expects 'A Lot Of Hate' When He Plays Celtics This Year

Celtics Coach Considers This Year 'Make-or-Break' for Young Forward

Celtics Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/News