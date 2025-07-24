Celtics Notes: Boston Could Trade 3 Players, Exec Targeting Big Man, Marcus Smart Expects Hate
The Boston Celtics have a trio of players who may be moved in what has already been a hectic offseason, as the team has made it clear they want to get under the second apron of the luxury tax. A key insider is confident that general manager Brad Stevens is expected to try and shed some more money before the regular season rolls around.
Additionally, a team executive reportedly wants to sign a big man in free agency. The busy offseason has seen three key big men depart, but the member of Celtics brass wants to 'make something work' with the strong Summer League performer.
Finally, former Celtics guard Marcus Smart expects to get tons of hate when Boston plays the bitter rival Los Angeles Lakers this year. Yes, it has been two full seasons since Smart played on the parquet, but that won't stop his anticipation of now-opposing fans letting him hear it.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):
Celtics Could Trade Away 3 Players Ahead of 2025-26 Season: Report
Celtics Exec Wants to Sign Big Man in Free Agency
Lakers' Marcus Smart Expects 'A Lot Of Hate' When He Plays Celtics This Year
Celtics Coach Considers This Year 'Make-or-Break' for Young Forward
Celtics Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.