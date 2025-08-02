Celtics Notes: Boston Signs Guard, Al Horford Update, Big Man Has Surprise Surgery

Bill Russell went 22-0 in winner-take-all games 👀



☘️ 10-0 in Game 7s (5-0 in Finals)

☘️ 9-0 combined in '55 & '56 NCAA tourneys

☘️ 2-0 in two '56 Olympics elimination games

☘️ Also won Game 5 in a Best of 5 series in '66



