Celtics Notes: Boston Signs Guard, Al Horford Update, Big Man Has Surprise Surgery
The Boston Celtics made a roster move, signing an international guard to a two-way deal. Despite all the changes to the squad this offseason, the deals keep coming through as Boston still looks to get under the second apron.
Additionally, there is an update on big man Al Horford. A key insider shed some light as to why the veteran's decision on his NBA future is still up in the air, amid growing uncertainty in recent months.
Finally, in more big man-related news, a potential starter underwent left knee surgery earlier this season. Despite the procedure, he still expects to be ready for EuroBasket this month and perhaps a centerpiece in the starting five this season.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):
