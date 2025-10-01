Celtics Notes: Boston Tried to Re-Sign Al Horford, Jayson Tatum Injury Update, More
According to Brad Stevens, president of basketball operations, the Boston Celtics tried to keep Al Horford over the summer, but the big man was ready to start a new chapter with the Golden State Warriors.
Horford has become a fan favorite for the Celtics, doing the hard work and providing veteran leadership.
He rebounded, spaced the floor, and protected the rim, helping Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to create plays and perform at their best.
In other news, Jayson Tatum opened up about his recovery process and the rapid nature of his return on the basketball court.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news
