Celtics Notes: Boston Tried to Re-Sign Al Horford, Jayson Tatum Injury Update, More

Nelson Espinal

May 10, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) takes a three point shot in the third quarter against the New York Knicks during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
According to Brad Stevens, president of basketball operations, the Boston Celtics tried to keep Al Horford over the summer, but the big man was ready to start a new chapter with the Golden State Warriors.

Horford has become a fan favorite for the Celtics, doing the hard work and providing veteran leadership.

He rebounded, spaced the floor, and protected the rim, helping Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to create plays and perform at their best.

In other news, Jayson Tatum opened up about his recovery process and the rapid nature of his return on the basketball court.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):

