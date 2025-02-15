Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Brad Stevens Opens Up on Rumors, Pritchard Calls Out Opponents, More

Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Boston Celtics, including general manager Brad Stevens addressing rumors that he could leave Boston.

Jeremy Hanna

Sep 24, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics general manager Brad Stevens talks to reporters during media day at Auerbach Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Brad Stevens has been the general manager and president of basketball operations for the Boston Celtics since 2013 and has successfully helped bring the team to 10 consecutive playoffs and one NBA championship.

However, rumors have circulated that Stevens could be stepping away to take on another job, a rumor he has vehemently denied.

Meanwhile, Celtics guard Payton Pritchard has called out the team's opponents for being mentally soft and caring more about shooting percentages than just playing the game to the best of their ability.

This season, Pritchard is averaging 13.8 points, 3.9 total rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 0.9 steals per game while also shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from beyond the arch.

Here are some stories to help get you all caught up on everything to do with the Boston Celtics. Click the title to see the entire story:

