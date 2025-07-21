Celtics Notes: Celtics Trying to Trade Guard, Jayson Tatum Injury Update, Blockbuster 5-Player Trade Idea
The Boston Celtics are continuing their busy offseason as they are now reportedly trying to trade their $100 million guard. A key insider asserted that the Celtics aren't just receiving calls, but making them as well.
Additionally, superstar Jayson Tatum provided an incredible injury update on social media. After a brutal Achilles tear, Tatum is looking to come back better than ever whenever he can return to the parquet, but his recent Instagram post shows that he is well on his way.
Finally, there is a blockbuster five-player trade idea involving Boston that would land an All-Star center. The elite rebounder would provide more certainty in the front court as Al Horford's Celtics future — and basketball future, for that matter — still appears murky.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):
Celtics Trying to Trade $100 Million Guard as Busy Offseason Continues
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Provides Incredible Injury Update on Social Media
Celtics Blockbuster 5-Player Trade Proposal Lands $186 Million All-Star in Boston
Celtics Were Never Realistic Option for Marcus Smart Reunion, Says Insider
Celtics Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.