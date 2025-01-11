Celtics Notes: Derrick White All Star Bid, Tatum Fires Back, Doc Rivers Shade
The Boston Celtics are one of the better teams in the NBA and they've turned things around following a mini slump. Boston is still one of the favorites to win the title this season and until they are knocked off, they are the hunted team.
This is due to a collection of strong talent, with some of their role players even being considered for the All-Star game. Al Horford made his case for Derrick White to be included in the festivities.
Here are some stories to help you get all caught up on everything to do with the Celtics (click the title to see the entire story!)
Former Celtics Star Accuses Doc Rivers of Deliberately Benching Him to Hurt Bonus
Celtics’ Al Horford Makes Push for Derrick White as All-Star
Celtics Injury Report: Key Forward Questionable For Matchup vs Kings
Is De'Aaron Fox Playing? Full Celtics vs Kings Injury Report Revealed
Celtics Notes: Jayson Tatum vs Brandon Jennings, Derrick White All-Star Chances, More
Celtics' Jayson Tatum Fires Back After Brandon Jennings Called Him Soft