Celtics Notes: Former Guard Signs With Rival, Porzingis Gets Disrespected, More
The Boston Celtics continue to roll through the 2024-25 season, solidifying themselves as one of the top teams in the NBA.
While their on-court success has been the primary focus, a few off-court storylines have caught attention as well.
Former Celtics guard Lonnie Walker IV is making his return to the NBA after a brief stint overseas, signing a two-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Walker, who spent time with Boston during the 2024 preseason, now finds himself in a position to contribute to a Sixers squad that is looking to solidify its playoff standing. His athleticism and scoring ability should make him a valuable addition to Philadelphia’s rotation.
Meanwhile, Celtics big man Kristaps Porziņģis found himself at the center of some disrespect when former NBA guard Patrick Beverley ranked him as the fifth-best third option in the NBA.
While rankings like these are always subjective, it’s hard to ignore how crucial Porziņģis has been for Boston this season. He has not only provided an elite scoring presence but has also been a key defensive anchor, giving the Celtics a dominant inside presence to complement their perimeter stars.
More importantly, Porziņģis has managed to stay healthy as of late, a major factor in Boston’s success.
As the season progresses, the Celtics will look to maintain their dominance while continuing to prove doubters wrong.
With Porziņģis thriving and key players stepping up, Boston remains one of the league’s most formidable contenders heading into the stretch run.
