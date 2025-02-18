Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Wants to See Boston Host All-Star Game
The Boston Celtics have two superstars on their roster in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Both of the stars participated in the All-Star Game over the weekend.
They had a great time playing in San Francisco during this weekend's festivities. Both players are regulars at All-Star weekend at this point.
It would actually be surprising if one of them didn't make it at this point. Brown has shown that he is a top-tier player in this league after winning the NBA Finals MVP last year.
Brown is a huge reason why the Celtics think that they can be the first team to repeat as champions in a decade. They have one of the best starting lineups in the NBA.
After enjoying the festivities in San Francisco, Brown was asked about the possibility of the NBA putting the All-Star Game in Boston anytime soon. He said that he would love for that to happen.
"They got the craziest fans in the world in Boston... it kinda seemed like it was a little empty in here tonight. I don't think in Boston that would happen."
Not only did he prop up the fans in Boston, but he also took a shot at the fans in San Francisco. Brown knew exactly what he was doing with this comment.
Boston lost the NBA Finals to the Warriors in 2022 and had to play against these exact fans, so Brown is still a little salty about that. He is also trying to make Celtics fans happy with that comment, too.
Boston is certainly a candidate to host the All-Star Game at some point in the future. They haven't hosted the All-Star game since 1964.
The soonest that they would be able to host the game is in 2027 because the next two venues have already been chosen. The game will be in L.A. in the Intuit Dome next season and in Phoenix in 2027.
Now, Brown and the rest of the Celtics will be focused on playing some good basketball in the second half of the season.
Brown is averaging 22.9 points, six rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game this season.
