Celtics Notes: Forward Out With Injury, Jayson Tatum Posts Update, Jaylen Brown Takes Over Leadership
The Boston Celtics got off to a rocky start in the NBA preseason, as forward Jordan Walsh suffered an injury in the opening game.
Walsh, entering his third season with the Celtics, may have seen more minutes than he was used to due to the injury Jayson Tatum sustained in the NBA Playoffs last season.
Tatum made a post on social media regarding his recovery from the injury, which may keep him out for the 2025-26 season. The star posted a video of himself dunking, which is a great sign to come for his recovery.
With Tatum injured, though, the Celtics need a new leader. Jaylen Brown has assumed the role,
“The intensity from day one is what I want to see,” Brown said after a team practice, per CLNS Media Boston Sports Network. “We don’t want to ease into the season. I want to, from the first preseason game, let’s get right to it.”
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news
