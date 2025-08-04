Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Free Agent Wants to Sign With Boston, Jaylen Brown Disrespect, Signing Urged

May 14, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) passes the ball past Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) in the second half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden.
May 14, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) passes the ball past Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) in the second half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
The uncertainty surrounding the Boston Celtics this offseason, especially at the big man position, has another new wrinkle added, as a free agent made his intentions known about signing with the team. After there was reason to believe he would play overseas, there is a desire to stay in North America, and to do so on the parquet.

Additionally, superstar Jaylen Brown has been disrespected in the latest player rankings from an NBA.com insider. The Finals MVP certainly has reason to have been higher on the list, but perhaps his on-court play will do all the talking this season.

Finally, the Celtics are urged to sign a 'wildcard' Jayson Tatum replacement. A key insider believes that a 22-year-old wing has yet to show his truest potential, and it can possibly be brought out in Boston.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):

Celtics Tweets of the Day:

