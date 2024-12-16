Celtics Notes: Guard Almost Traded, Blockbuster Proposal, Forward Impressing Mazzulla
The Boston Celtics have been one of the better teams in the NBA this season, picking up exactly where they left things off from a year ago. Boston has one of the better units in the entire NBA and are heavy favorites to win it all again.
However, it won't be a cakewalk for the Celtics as every other team will have a target out against them. Boston could counter this by upgrading their rotation, even if it means fine-tining their already great roster.
Here are some stories that you may have missed about the Celtics:
Celtics Almost Traded Guard to Retain Preseason Standout
Celtics News: Standout Forward Impressing HC Joe Mazzulla
Celtics All-Defensive Star Jrue Holiday Reveals Which Teammate is 'Unguardable'
Celtics News: Payton Pritchard Reacts to Sixth Man of the Year Buzz
Jaylen Brown Breaks Down How He Has Evolved Since Championship
Celtics' Near-Perfect Roster Could Still Use Help at One Position
Blockbuster Trade Proposal Has Celtics Moving Derrick White For Star
Joe Mazulla Responds to JB Bickerstaff Comments About Celtics’ Ego
Celtics' Joe Mazzulla Provides Update on Troubling Jayson Tatum Knee Injury