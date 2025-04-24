Celtics Notes: Magic Brush Off Jayson Tatum Injury, Mazzulla Reveals New Plan, More
The Boston Celtics are on cloud nine after defeating the Orlando Magic in their second game of the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
Here is all the latest new you need to know about the Boston Celtics:
Magic Coach Brushes Off Question About Injury to Celtics' Jayson Tatum
The main topic of conversation following Game 1 of the Celtics-Magic series was the injury to Boston's star power froward Jayson Tatum. In fact, the injury sustained from the foul was enough for him to miss Game 2.
Despite this, Orlando head coach Jamahl Mosley brushed off questions surrounding the incident, simply saying that this is playoff basketball and he didn't see the foul.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Fires Back at Criticism Over Celtics' Jayson Tatum Injury
While Mosley avoided the questions, Magic guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope tackled the questions head on despite being the person who committed the foul. He also used the line that this is "playoff basketball," but don't be surprised if the two-time NBA Champion gets some vitriol from Boston fans.
This season, Caldwell-Pope averaged 8.7 points, 2.2 total rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game across 77 games.
Joe Mazzulla Reveals New Gameplan For Celtics Entering Game 2
Despite a dominant performance in Game 1, Boston head coach Joe Mazulla was adamant to making adjustments heading into Game 2 against Orlando. Specifically, Mazulla wanted to focus more on rebounding and creating space.
What resulted was multiple players having 10 total rebounds: small forward Jaylen Brown center Kristaps Porzingis, and power forward Al Horford.
Additionally, two of the players mentioned recorded a double-double. Brown had 36 points and five assists and Porzingis had 20 points. Horford was close, scoring nine points.
