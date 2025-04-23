Magic Coach Brushes Off Question About Injury to Celtics' Jayson Tatum
The Boston Celtics were not happy with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's foul on Jayson Tatum in Game 1. It was a foul that hurt Tatum's wrist and forced them to get an X-ray on it.
Tatum was considered day-to-day following the results of that X-ray. The play was reviewed to see if it was a flagrant foul, but the Magic weren't too concerned about it.
Several Celtics players have talked about how they didn't like that he made that foul on Tatum, especially considering the result. Joe Mazzulla has side-stepped the question, though.
Read more: Celtics' Al Horford Questions Scary Foul on Jayson Tatum
Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley was asked about the foul. He seemed to think that it was something that was a normal basketball play.
"I didn't see the Flagrant. I think two guys were going for the block, and I think it was the fall that set it off more than anything."
When asked if he said anything to KCP about the play, he replied simply "no".
"It's playoff basketball, and I don't think that warranted what it was. I think the fall is what more so drew the attention to it being a flagrant more than anything."
Mosley believes that the play was fair and that it's just a hard foul that goes on during the course of a playoff game. He doesn't think that his player didn't do anything wrong.
The Magic are still looking to compete in this series, even if no one thinks that they have a shot to win the series. Mosley is going to continue to coach his team hard.
More Celtics news: Celtics' Joe Mazzulla Offers Strange Take on Viral Jayson Tatum Injury Clip
Boston will certainly be on high alert for any other kind of foul that might be borderline. They will make sure that they protect their best player at all costs moving forward.
The Celtics are not going to let that one play take them out of their game plan. They still cruised to victory over Orlando without their two best players have a good game offensively.
In Game 1, Tatum had 17 points, 14 rebounds, and four assists on just 8-22 shooting including 1-8 from beyond the 3-point arc.
More Boston Celtics news: Celtics’ Guard Payton Pritchard Wins Coveted Sixth Man of the Year
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Fires Back at Criticism Over Celtics' Jayson Tatum Injury
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.