Celtics Notes: Major Trade Update on $100 Million Star, Jaylen Brown to Take Next Step?
The Boston Celtics have made plenty of moves so far this offseason, but according to a key insider, things are far from cooling down in Boston. A newly acquired guard is potentially looking to be flipped once again per the source, despite not yet playing a game for the Celtics.
Additionally, president of basketball operations Brad Stevens is confident in Jaylen Brown taking another huge step in his game amid the roster movement. Brown has been seen as simply the co-star on Boston with a jam-packed roster, but the opportunity to take over and showcase the extent of his talents will be there for the taking this season.
With that being said, the Celtics are reportedly still confident in how they will perform in the East this season. Jayson Tatum being out indefinitely will sting once the season starts, but the pieces that Boston does have leave the organization hopeful in what they can do this year.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):
