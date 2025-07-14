Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Major Trade Update on $100 Million Star, Jaylen Brown to Take Next Step?

Gabe Smallson

May 14, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket in the second half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
May 14, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket in the second half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Celtics have made plenty of moves so far this offseason, but according to a key insider, things are far from cooling down in Boston. A newly acquired guard is potentially looking to be flipped once again per the source, despite not yet playing a game for the Celtics.

Additionally, president of basketball operations Brad Stevens is confident in Jaylen Brown taking another huge step in his game amid the roster movement. Brown has been seen as simply the co-star on Boston with a jam-packed roster, but the opportunity to take over and showcase the extent of his talents will be there for the taking this season.

With that being said, the Celtics are reportedly still confident in how they will perform in the East this season. Jayson Tatum being out indefinitely will sting once the season starts, but the pieces that Boston does have leave the organization hopeful in what they can do this year.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):

Celtics Rumors: NBA Insider Provides Massive Update on Anfernee Simons Trade

Celtics' Brad Stevens Expects Jaylen Brown to 'Thrive' as No. 1 Option Next Year

Celtics Confident About Their Chances to Compete in East, Says Insider

Celtics Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/News