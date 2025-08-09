Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Massive Contract Extension, Boston Disrespected by NBA in Schedule, More

Nelson Espinal

May 10, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla applauds in the first quarter during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
The Boston Celtics made a big announcement over the NBA offseason, revealing the new contract extension for head coach Joe Mazzulla.

Mazzulla ushered Boston to a title in 2024, implementing an innovative style of play focused on high-volume 3-point shooting and ball movement.

Now, he is locked in for the long-term future with the Celtics. The organization is clear on its system and style of play, setting them up for success in the coming years.

Additionally, the NBA marquee games got leaked by ESPN's Shams Charania. The Boston Celtics are going to miss out on a key date this season around Christmas time.

The Celtics won't have superstar Jayson Tatum, and with the Eastern Conference lacking in good teams, there isn't an ideal matchup for Boston.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):

