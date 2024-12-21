Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Massive Trade Proposal, Jaylen Brown Rips Refs, Mazzulla Speaks Out

The Boston Celtics dropped a game at home to the Chicago Bulls in what was a very strange night for the team. Boston couldn't get much going and multiple people took aim at the referees for the way that they called the game.

Star forward Jaylen Brown ripped into the refs after the fact while head coach Joe Mazzulla held his cool about it all. Center Kristaps Porzingis opened up about what was an unconventional night for the Celtics.

