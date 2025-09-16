Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: New Al Horford Update, Jaylen Brown Major Prediction, Russell Westbrook to Boston?

Jan 7, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) controls the ball as Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) guards in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Jan 7, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) controls the ball as Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) guards in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The Boston Celtics have a new update on the long-awaited decision of where Al Horford will land this offseason. A team insider speaks on the current uncertainty as Horford has been heavily linked to the Golden State Warriors.

In other news, a Celtics guard has challenged Jaylen Brown to elevate his game this season. The All-Defensive Team coworker knows that without superstar Jayson Tatum, many will be looking to Brown as the number one scoring option.

Finally, Boston has been named a 'best fit' for point guard Russell Westbrook by an NBA insider. With one more roster spot remaining, perhaps his veteran leadership can be a major asset to the Celtics, and not to mention, his price tag likely wouldn't break the bank.

