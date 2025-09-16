Celtics Notes: New Al Horford Update, Jaylen Brown Major Prediction, Russell Westbrook to Boston?
The Boston Celtics have a new update on the long-awaited decision of where Al Horford will land this offseason. A team insider speaks on the current uncertainty as Horford has been heavily linked to the Golden State Warriors.
In other news, a Celtics guard has challenged Jaylen Brown to elevate his game this season. The All-Defensive Team coworker knows that without superstar Jayson Tatum, many will be looking to Brown as the number one scoring option.
Finally, Boston has been named a 'best fit' for point guard Russell Westbrook by an NBA insider. With one more roster spot remaining, perhaps his veteran leadership can be a major asset to the Celtics, and not to mention, his price tag likely wouldn't break the bank.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):
