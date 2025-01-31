Celtics Notes: New Trade Proposal, Former Star Under Investigation, All-Star Nod
A new trade proposal has the Boston Celtics acquiring a talented guard from a Western Conference team in order to improve the team's rotation. However, it would cost at least two future NBA Draft picks.
Additionally, former Celtics point guard Terry Rozier, who currently plays for the Miami Heat, is currently under investigation for illegal sports gambling. However, the NBA had determined in 2023 that there was no wrongdoing.
Finally, Boston guard Jaylen Brown has officially been named to the Eastern Conference All-Star team. He will be joining teammate Jayson Tatum on the team.
This season, Brown has averaged 23.2 points, six total rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.2 steals per game across 41 games.
Here are some stories to help get you all caught up on everything to do with the Boston Celtics. Click the title to see the entire story:
Trade Proposal Sends West Guard to Celtics for Key Rotation Help
Former Star Celtics Guard Under Investigation for Illegal Sports Gambling
Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Selected as East Reserve For NBA All-Star Game
Celtics News: Jaylen Brown Makes Clear Case For Payton Pritchard to Win Prestigious Season Award
Former Celtics Guard Could Be Trade Option For Rival Lakers Before Deadline