Celtics Notes: Predictions vs Magic, Jaylen Brown Injury Concern, Postseason Worries
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Boston Celtics heading into the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Orlando Magic.
Expert Predictions For Celtics vs Magic Playoff Series
The Celtics remain one of the easy favorites to win the 2025 NBA Championships, especially since they already won the title last year. However, the Magic are looking to upset the 61-win team after blowing past the Atlanta Hawks in the Play-In Tournament.
Come see who our basketball experts believe are going to come out on top in this highly-anticipated series.
To read the full story, click here.
Celtics Insider Offers Worrisome Update on Jaylen Brown
The Celtics are looking to repeat as NBA Champions. To do so, they'll need every member of their stacked roster working at 100 percent. However, one of their key players may not be as present in the postseason as they'd like.
Jaylen Brown, who was named NBA Finals MVP last year, is out with a knee injury. While Boston has seemed optimistic about his recovery, an NBA insider suggests that there are still some major questions.
This season, brown averaged 22.2 points, 5.8 total rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.2 steals across 63 games. For his excellent play, he was named an NBA All-Star.
To read the full story, click here.
Celtics Biggest Position Concern Could Doom Postseason Run
The Celtics have an incredible roster, filled to the brim with talented players. That being said, there is still one place they could use some help: center.
Kristaps Porzingis is clearly talented and was integral in the playoffs last year. This season, he averaged 19.5 points, 6.8 total rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 0.7 steals per game. However, he is prone to injury, which was seen this season when he only played 42 games.
While there are decent options on the bench should something go wrong, Boston still needs to build more depth in this position.
To read the full story, click here.
Here are some other stories about the Boston Celtics you need to know:
Wild Stat Shows Clear Advantage For Celtics vs Magic Entering Playoffs
Blake Griffin Offers Bold Take on Celtics Playoff Ceiling
Celtics News: Joe Mazzulla Won't Discount Magic for One Big Reason
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis Reveals Injury Advice He Gave to Jaylen Brown
Former NBA Guard Slams Media for Disrespecting Celtics Star Jayson Tatum
'Now We're Competing,' Paolo Banchero Throws Friendship With Celtics' Jayson Tatum Aside
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, head on over to Boston Celtics on SI.