Celtics Notes: Roster Raises Red Flags, First-Round Pick Could Break Out, Rajon Rondo Hall of Fame?
The Boston Celtics are nearing a regular season with a ton of roster uncertainty, and without superstar Jayson Tatum, there is no clear identity to the team. An insider recently highlighted Boston's biggest weakness heading into the 2025-26 campaign.
In other news, a recent first-round draft pick could break out this year, according to a bullish insider. With the Eastern Conference wide open and the Celtics having room for roster fluidity, perhaps the insider will be proven right as the second-year guard prepares for another year.
Finally, a league analyst believes that longtime Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. "Playoff Rondo" has a resume that stacks up to some of the best court generals, and a pair of championships to his name certainly doesn't hurt the case to be made.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):
Celtics' Biggest Weakness Heading Into New Season Revealed by Insider
Celtics' Recent First-Round Pick Could Break Out This Year, Says Insider
Celtics’ Rajon Rondo Deserves to Be in Hall of Fame, Says NBA Analyst
Celtics' $5.5 Million Addition Named Top Breakout Candidate
Celtics Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.