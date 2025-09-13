Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Roster Raises Red Flags, First-Round Pick Could Break Out, Rajon Rondo Hall of Fame?

Gabe Smallson

Dec 10, 2014; Charlotte, NC, USA; Boston Celtics guard Rajon Rondo (9) drives against Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker (15) during the second half of the game at Time Warner Cable Arena. Hornets win 96-87. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
Dec 10, 2014; Charlotte, NC, USA; Boston Celtics guard Rajon Rondo (9) drives against Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker (15) during the second half of the game at Time Warner Cable Arena. Hornets win 96-87. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images / Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Celtics are nearing a regular season with a ton of roster uncertainty, and without superstar Jayson Tatum, there is no clear identity to the team. An insider recently highlighted Boston's biggest weakness heading into the 2025-26 campaign.

In other news, a recent first-round draft pick could break out this year, according to a bullish insider. With the Eastern Conference wide open and the Celtics having room for roster fluidity, perhaps the insider will be proven right as the second-year guard prepares for another year.

Finally, a league analyst believes that longtime Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. "Playoff Rondo" has a resume that stacks up to some of the best court generals, and a pair of championships to his name certainly doesn't hurt the case to be made.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):

Celtics' Biggest Weakness Heading Into New Season Revealed by Insider

Celtics' Recent First-Round Pick Could Break Out This Year, Says Insider

Celtics’ Rajon Rondo Deserves to Be in Hall of Fame, Says NBA Analyst

Celtics' $5.5 Million Addition Named Top Breakout Candidate

Celtics Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/News