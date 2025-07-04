Celtics Owner Reveals Players Families Didn't Want Ex-Celtic in 2024 Title Parade
Kendrick Perkins won an NBA Championship with the Boston Celtics back in 2008 when he was a core member of the squad led by Ray Allen, Kevin Garnett, and Paul Pierce.
Becoming a part of the title-winning fraternity is a special thing — especially with a franchise possessing the prestige of the Celtics. While one would assume Perkins be welcome at any Celtics-centric event, that's apparently not the case.
Celtics governor Wyc Grousbeck appeared on the Club 520 Podcast with ex-NBA player Jeff Teague. Grousbeck's family had owned the Celtics for over 20 years before recently opting to sell to William Chisholm.
When speaking about last year's title parade, Grousbeck admitted that Perkins was not invited to the event despite the appearances of other players from the 2008 team.
“He wasn’t invited to our parade last year, that is true. Because he had been giving people a lot of s---, and so I had family members of players saying, ‘If that guy’s in the parade, I’m not in the parade.’ So I said, ‘OK, you win.’”
Now a prominent member of the media, Perkins has been outspoken in analyzing all 30 team in the association — including the Celtics. Allegedly, some of his analysis may have been interpreted as being too critical.
The verbal skimishes have also extended to his former teammate Brian Scalabrine. "Scal" is currently a media personality for the Celtics, and the two don't appear to see eye to eye.
Perkins specifically mentioned the following thoughts on 98.5 The Sports Hub's Felger & Mazz in June 2024 when being excluded from last year's event.
"Right now I feel like Scal is a coward. Was I the only 2008 member missing from the duck boat? No, I wasn’t. (Eddie) House, my guy, he was there. Leon Powe, great friend of mine as well, he was there. Scal was there and Paul (Pierce) was there. There was still 11 other guys missing. And to be honest with you, if I would’ve gotten an invite, which I didn’t — I didn’t know we was supposed to — but anyways, nine times out of 10, I would’ve turned it down. ... That’s not our moment. That’s 2024’s moment. Let those guys have their moment."
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.