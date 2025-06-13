Celtics Projected to Keep Star Amid Trade Rumors
The Boston Celtics are going to be shedding a lot of salary this offseason. This summer will see them try to get under the second apron, which will be their ultimate goal.
Plenty of Celtics have found their names in trade rumors, including guard Payton Pritchard. Pritchard is a player that a lot of other teams would love to have.
Starting point guard Jrue Holiday has been another player involved in trade rumors. He is more likely to be moved, as it looks like the Celtics are going to keep Prtichard heading into next year.
If the Celtics have to choose between the two players, it's a pretty obvious choice. They would certainly keep Pritchard because of his age, skill, and team-friendly deal.
According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Celtics are likely going to keep Pritchard. He is likely going to step up into the starting point guard role if Holiday ends up getting moved.
Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis are the two starters who are most likely to get traded this offseason. The Celtics feel comfortable enough letting Pritchard run the show.
Pritchard proved just how good he is when he was able to win the Sixth Man of the Year Award. He is ready to step up into a starter's role if they need him to do that.
The Celtics are going to be very active when it comes to the trade market this offseason. That doesn't mean that they are opening the roster for everyone to be traded, though.
The Celtics have a good foundation around Jayson Tatum that they can bring back next year if they keep Pritchard and Jaylen Brown. Other than those three guys, everyone else is expendable.
This is shaping up to be a summer of great change in Boston. Brad Stevens will have to figure out what their return would be for some of their top guys.
This season, Pritchard averaged 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. He shot 47.2 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from three.
