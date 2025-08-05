Inside The Celtics

Celtics Receive Harsh Reality Check From Insider After Offseason Moves

Alex Kirschenbaum

Dec 19, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) and center Kristaps Porzingis (8) defend against Chicago Bulls forward Talen Horton-Tucker (22) in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Dec 19, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) and center Kristaps Porzingis (8) defend against Chicago Bulls forward Talen Horton-Tucker (22) in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Celtics been dealt a harsh reality check by a longtime NBA pundit following a flurry of offseason moves.

When six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA power forward Jayson Tatum, Boston's best player, went down with a ruptured Achilles tendon during the team's second-round playoff series loss to the New York Knicks this spring, it had a pretty much instant ripple effect on president Brad Stevens' team-building.

Stevens quickly set about cutting costs, getting off the contracts of starting center Kristaps Porzingis and guard Jrue Holiday, while letting Luke Kornet and (probably) Al Horford depart in free agency. With Tatum unlikely to be himself until 2026-27, there was no need for the Celtics to field the most expensive payroll in league history, after all.

When Stevens cut point guard JD Davison, he managed to help Boston dip below the NBA's brutal second luxury tax apron. There are still moves he could make. New trade acquisitions Anfernee Simons and forward Georges Niang could hold appeal to rival clubs, as could floor-spacing champion reserve forward Sam Hauser.

More news: Celtics Have ‘A Lot More Options’ for Trades This Offseason, Says Insider

As Jay King of The Athletic observes, one critical position in particular has been adversely affected by all these trades and free agent departures.

"They have already lost Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday and Luke Kornet, and they expect to lose Al Horford," King writes. "Their frontcourt, starring Neemias Queta and Luka Garza, could be one of the NBA’s worst."

More news: Celtics’ Expected Plan for Last Roster Spot Revealed

Porzingis, Horford and Kornet were the Celtics' top three rotation centers last year, that order. Queta, the raw fourth-stringer, had some promising moments, but by the playoffs he had fallen out of Joe Mazzulla's rotation entirely.

Across 62 healthy bouts (six starts) last season, Queta averaged 5.0 points on 65 percent shooting from the field and 75.4 percent shooting from the foul line, 3.8 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 0.7 blocks in 13.9 minutes a night. The 7-footer is fairly mobile and athletic, and a legit threat around the rack, although he lacks the jump shooting prowess that made Porzingis and Horford so versatile on offense. He'll have the inside track at securing Boston's starting center gig over newbie Garza.

More news: Celtics’ $100 Million Guard Emerging as Major Trade Market ‘Wildcard’: Report

For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.

Published
Alex Kirschenbaum
ALEX KIRSCHENBAUM

Alex Kirschenbaum grew up a devout Bulls fan, but his hoops fanaticism now extends to non-Bulls teams in adulthood. Currently also a scribe for Hoops Rumors, The Sporting News and "Gremlins" director Joe Dante's film site Trailers From Hell, Alex is an alum of Newsweek, Men's Journal, Grizzlies fan site Grizzly Bear Blues, and Bulls fan sites Blog-A-Bull and Pippen Ain't Easy, among others.

Home/News