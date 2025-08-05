Celtics Receive Harsh Reality Check From Insider After Offseason Moves
The Boston Celtics been dealt a harsh reality check by a longtime NBA pundit following a flurry of offseason moves.
When six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA power forward Jayson Tatum, Boston's best player, went down with a ruptured Achilles tendon during the team's second-round playoff series loss to the New York Knicks this spring, it had a pretty much instant ripple effect on president Brad Stevens' team-building.
Stevens quickly set about cutting costs, getting off the contracts of starting center Kristaps Porzingis and guard Jrue Holiday, while letting Luke Kornet and (probably) Al Horford depart in free agency. With Tatum unlikely to be himself until 2026-27, there was no need for the Celtics to field the most expensive payroll in league history, after all.
When Stevens cut point guard JD Davison, he managed to help Boston dip below the NBA's brutal second luxury tax apron. There are still moves he could make. New trade acquisitions Anfernee Simons and forward Georges Niang could hold appeal to rival clubs, as could floor-spacing champion reserve forward Sam Hauser.
As Jay King of The Athletic observes, one critical position in particular has been adversely affected by all these trades and free agent departures.
"They have already lost Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday and Luke Kornet, and they expect to lose Al Horford," King writes. "Their frontcourt, starring Neemias Queta and Luka Garza, could be one of the NBA’s worst."
Porzingis, Horford and Kornet were the Celtics' top three rotation centers last year, that order. Queta, the raw fourth-stringer, had some promising moments, but by the playoffs he had fallen out of Joe Mazzulla's rotation entirely.
Across 62 healthy bouts (six starts) last season, Queta averaged 5.0 points on 65 percent shooting from the field and 75.4 percent shooting from the foul line, 3.8 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 0.7 blocks in 13.9 minutes a night. The 7-footer is fairly mobile and athletic, and a legit threat around the rack, although he lacks the jump shooting prowess that made Porzingis and Horford so versatile on offense. He'll have the inside track at securing Boston's starting center gig over newbie Garza.
