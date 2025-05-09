Celtics Reveal Injury Report For Game 3 vs Knicks
The reigning champion Boston Celtics' title defense has hit a wall.
After an impressive five-game first round playoff series victory against the Orlando Magic, Boston coughed up a pair of late leads (and were up by as much as 20 points in Game 2) leads to the New York Knicks twice, at home, in their second round playoff series encounter.
Now, Boston finds itself in a borderline must-win situation as the series shifts to New York.
Boston has been racking up health issues. Six All-Defensive Team guard Jrue Holiday has been dealing with a hamstring strain, four-time All-Star swingman Jaylen Brown is struggling with a knee problem, six-time All-Star forward Jayson Tatum is playing through a wrist ailment, and former All-Star center Kristaps Porzingis appears to be dealing with the return of an illness he initially suffered in March.
Only one Celtics player has landed on the club's official injury report ahead of Game 3.
Reserve forward Sam Hauser, a 3-point specialist, sat out the Celtics' devastating Game 2 defeat after spraining his right ankle in Game 1. Now, he's considered doubtful to return for Game 3.
Weirdly, Boston had a better road record than home record this regular season. Fans will need to cross their fingers that the Celtics can rediscover their shooting stroke and remember how to hold onto a lead, otherwise Boston will be staring at an 0-3 hole, in Madison Square Garden for Game 4.
No team in NBA history has ever recovered from that kind of disadvantage.
In the playoffs, Hauser's output has nosedived. He's averaging 2.7 points on .462/.364/1.000 shooting splits and 1.3 rebounds through his first six games. Still, during the regular season he was a critical piece of the Celtics' attack, averaging 8.5 points on .451/.416/1.000 shooting splits, 3.2 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.6 steals.
The Celtics' title defense is on the line right now. It's a shame Hauser may miss the party.
