Celtics Reportedly Send NBA Clear Message on Derrick White
The Boston Celtics are sending the rest of the NBA a clear message regarding Derrick White's availability for trade.
The Celtics, after getting eliminated in the second round of the playoffs, face the most fascinating summer in the entire league, considering star forward Jayson Tatum is out for the entirety of the upcoming season.
Tatum tore his Achilles against the New York Knicks series in the playoffs, making the 2025-2026 season a rebuilding year for the franchise.
The Celtics are a second apron team, restricting roster moves due to the latest Collective Bargaining Agreement, unless the team sheds salary in a drastic fashion.
Even if the team brought back all of its players, it would still likely be enough to squeak by and avoid the play-in tournament, though there is little chance for an NBA title.
Derrick White could be one of the veterans traded during the off-season, considering his impact on winning and the sizeable trade package he would command on the market.
Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype reports that early indications are White will not be available for trade.
"Derrick White, who turns 31 in July, has always drawn interest from teams around the league," Scotto wrote in a story.
"However, Boston has rebuffed previous inquiries to this point, and he’s still young enough to potentially be a difference-maker during the 2026-27 season when Tatum should be fully healthy."
Brown and White are a major part of the core, but if an offer comes along, the Celtics would need to consider it to lower salary and regain assets.
The Celtics roster is getting older. Several players are above the age of 30, nearing the latter half of their prime or even completely out of it.
Tatum's injury means the Celtics can take a forward-looking approach, trading White or Brown to take a step back while recouping assets to make a move once their superstar is healthy.
Brown is unlikely to move due to his standing within the Boston fandom and the front office's record of valuing him highly.
White is seemingly the more likely to get trade, but Boston is likely taking a more measured approach.
