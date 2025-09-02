Celtics Rookie Cites Surprise Lakers Star As Favorite Player Growing Up
Boston Celtics first-round pick Hugo Gonzalez listed NBA Hall of Famer Pau Gasol as his favorite player while growing up.
Gasol, who had his best years while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers from the 2007-08 season until 2013-14, is from Spain, where Gonzalez grew up. Gonzalez, however, plays shooting guard, a much different position from Gasol's power forward.
“I could see myself, when I looked in the mirror, who I wanted to become," said Gonzalez, referencing Gasol.
Gasol won the 2010 NBA championship over the Celtics with the Lakers.
Gonzalez also listed Rudy Fernandez, who played for Real Madrid in Europe from 2012-24. Gonzalez played for Real Madrid ahead of his first-round selection in 2025, mostly featuring for their B team. He became the fourth-youngest player to feature for Real Madrid on his debut in 2022. Fernandez had high praises for the rookie after his selection.
“He was always asking questions and paying close attention to everything around him to fit in and keep learning," Fernandez said of Gonzalez, according to Noa Dalzell of Celtics On CLNS.
"For me, young players often only worry about scoring points, but he was different," Gonzalez noted. "He wanted to develop every area of his game to become a complete player, not just focus on one thing.”
During his time playing in for Real Madrid, he played 50 games, averaging 4.0 points with 2.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists on 11 minutes per game. His best season came in 2024-25, where he featured in 36 games as a bench player. He averaged 4.5 points per game.
Gonzalez will likely have a similar role with the Celtics, as their guard options are fairly deep. They have both Anfernee Simons and Jaylen Brown who fill the position.
A Celtics Club Missing Its Star
The Celtics will be without superstar Jayson Tatum for the 2025-26 season, however, and could bring in Gonzalez into an increased role if they are rotating the squad. Fernandez believes the opposite, and thinks the Spaniard will play a huge role in the upcoming seasonand begin an extensive career in the NBA.
“Hugo is very smart, and that gives him a level of maturity beyond his years,” Fernandez said. “The NBA is tough, but the key for him will be to have patience and surround himself with people who can give him good advice and guidance.”
