Celtics Rumors: Insider Provides Massive Update on $45 Million Trade Piece
The Boston Celtics have had a summer like no other. It's been filled with a ton of changes and a massive overhaul on the roster side of things.
Boston made some tough decisions this summer, and it could cost them a chance to compete this season. However, the moves Boston coordinated were necessary to get under the second apron.
One more move is likely for the Celtics, and if they decide to make another massive roster move, it's unlikely to include their champion guard, Sam Hauser.
According to Brian Robb of MassLive, Hauser is unlikely to be moved, that is unless they receive a package they cannot refuse.
"Boston isn’t going to move Hauser unless they get good value for him but it seems like the preference for now would be to keep him given his value and cost control for the next four years of his deal."
If the Celtics decide to keep Hauser on the roster, he will enter his fifth season, all with Boston.
His numbers took a bit of a dip last season compared to the Celtics' 2024 champion season, but he was still as productive. In 71 games with 19 starts, Hauser averaged 8.5 points per game, 3.2 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.6 steals per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 41.6 percent from beyond the arc in 21.7 minutes of action.
The 27-year-old joined the Celtics after he went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft. Hauser hails from Wisconsin and has proved to be a pivotal player for the C's since he joined the team.
Hauser is not the only player who the Celtics could consider trading. The former Virginia Cavalier may be high on the list, but Boston has options, including Andernee Simons, Georges Niang and possibly Derrick White.
If the Celtics want to avoid significant penalties, then one of the four could be on the move once the new season rolls around.
With Jayson Tatum working his way back from a torn Achilles, Hauser’s role on the team is set to grow in a big way.
