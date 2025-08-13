Celtics Rumors: NBA Insider Reveals What Anfernee Simons Trade Could Look Like
The Boston Celtics acquired Anfernee Simons in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers. They got him in return for Jrue Holiday as the Celtics started their salary-shedding spree.
Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis were the first two trade casualties with the Celtics in terms of shedding the salary. Simons also makes a lot of money, though.
Even though he's an expiring contract, he is still set to make $27.6 million next season. If the Celtics were going to move him, one insider revealed what a possible trade involving him could look like.
The Celtics might have to add a draft pick to any Anfernee Simons trade
According to Jay King of The Athletic, the Celtics might have to add a draft pick to any trade they put Simons into.
"At this point, I don’t think it’s a matter of how much draft capital the Celtics would get for trading Simons. It’s a matter of how much draft capital they would have to give up. He doesn’t seem to have a strong market."
If Boston really doesn't want to pay his expiring salary this year, they might have to add some draft capital to sweeten the deal. Boston probably doesn't feel they should have to do that.
Simons has proven that he is a very talented scorer in the NBA. While he was in Portland, he showed the ability to get hot from beyond the 3-point arc. He's someone who can score at all three levels, too.
The Celtics might end up keeping Simons because of the fact that they would have to add some draft capital to a trade.
"While Stevens has made it clear he does not want to part ways with significant draft assets to cut salary, it would be helpful to get out of the luxury tax and begin the process of resetting the repeater tax if a feasible path to do so exists."
If the Celtics are going to be able to shed salary elsewhere, they might end up keeping Simons. Adding any draft capital is only a last resort for Stevens.
Simons averaged 19.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game with the Trail Blazers.
