Celtics Rumors: Veteran East Forward Listed as Trade Target For Boston

The Boston Celtics remain one of the best teams in the NBA despite their recent mini-slump. At times, the Celtics have lacked focus for every game, something that can be typical of title-winning teams.
The long regular season can take a toll on teams so when the playoffs are the main focus, some games get left behind. But in order for the Celtics to make sure they are ready to go for the postseason, a trade could be in order.
While the Celtics do have limited options for trades, they could make a smaller one. In fact, one veteran forward has been listed as a potential trade target of Boston.
Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report listed realistic and dream targets for each NBA team heading into the trade deadline. Veteran forward Torrey Craig of the Chicago Bulls was named as the realistic target for the Celtics.
"Injuries and an inconsistent role have limited Craig's playing time this season, yet he's still been a reliable outside shooter (42.9 percent from three) when given the opportunity. The veteran forward would give Boston some additional wing depth in its quest for another title."
The Celtics could use another wing player to back up both Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. While Craig wouldn't fully move the needle, he could be exactly what this Celtics team is lacking.
Craig would add some additional toughness to the table and he could help bolster the depth across the Boston roster. The veteran has been in the NBA for years and being part of a winning team could seriously enhance his skill set.
On the year for the Bulls, he has averaged 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.6 assists over 12.6 minutes per game. But the veteran is also shooting 42.9 percent from distance and could provide Boston with some strong bench minutes.
Boston isn't likely to make any big moves but this is the type of trade that could change the trajectory of the season, The Celtics don't need a lot to upgrade this roster but any addition could make a difference come playoff time.
