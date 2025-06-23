Celtics Star Big Man Emerges as Knicks Offseason Target
The Boston Celtics are looking at an offseason full of change this summer. They are likely going to have several players leave the roster and have new ones take their spots.
Al Horford is someone that Boston would like to bring back in free agency. He's someone that the Celtics lean on for a veteran presence and leadership. He's also still fairly solid.
If the Celtics trade Kristaps Porzingis, keeping Horford would be even more critical. The Celtics might have some competition for him from one of their division rivals, though.
The New York Knicks could look to bring Horford into New York in order to help with their center position. Horford could help them with leadership, as well.
New York is looking to upgrade their depth after yet another season of not having enough depth in the playoffs. Horford would certainly give them some more options at the power forward and center spot.
With a new coaching staff in place, the Knicks are more likely to go deeper into their bench next year. The Celtics would like to be able to bring Horford back, though.
Horford could earn more than the Celtics are able to pay him, though. They have to worry about their salary as they try to get beneath the second apron before next season.
The Celtics are a team that can still contend for a title in a couple of years when Jayson Tatum is available for the entire year. He is recovering from a torn Achilles suffered against the Knicks.
Horford has played seven seasons in Boston. It has become a home to him. The only other franchise that he has played for longer in his career was Atlanta, where he spent the first five years of his career.
The Celtics are a great team with a lot of depth. Losing Horford would lessen that depth, especially as they look to get rid of two starters this summer.
This season, Horford averaged nine points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.
Former Boston Rival Details Ending Beef With Celtics Legend Kevin Garnett