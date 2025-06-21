Celtics Trade Up For Top International Prospect in Latest Mock Draft
The Boston Celtics will look to get a player who can play right away in the NBA Draft. With Jayson Tatum hurt, they need guys who can eat up minutes.
Right now, the Celtics hold the 28th pick in the draft. Usually, that doesn't net a very good player. That slot is usually for guys who can be on the fringes of the rotation, especially early on.
However, one recent mock draft has the Celtics trading up in order to land an international prospect who can help them fix their biggest defensive need.
In a mock draft put together by NBC Sports Boston, the Celtics are predicted to trade up a few slots. They have Boston moving up to the 22nd pick in a trade with the Hawks.
With that pick, they project the Celtics to take Joan Beringer from France. Beringer is a 6'9 forward who is still just 18 years old, who has already flashed on the defensive end of the floor.
Beringer is someone who can block shots and really rotates well on defense. Playing for his international club last season, he averaged 1.5 blocks per game.
The Celtics need more guys who can play defense, especially if they intend to trade away Jrue Holiday. While Holiday's offensive production dropped off this year, he's still an excellent perimeter defender.
Kristaps Porzingis is also likely to be moved, leaving the Celtics with very little rim protection. Beringer would help with defense just because of his length, even if he doesn't continue to block shots at his current rate.
Boston wouldn't expect someone to come in right away and pop when they are drafting in the mid-20s. What Tatum's injury does is open up an opportunity for a rookie to play.
Next season could give the Celtics a unique opportunity to find out if their young guys are good enough to play extended minutes.
While playing for Cedvita Olumpija last year, Beringer averaged just 4.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game. His raw skills intrigue NBA teams, though.
