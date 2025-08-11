Celtics Star Free Agent Could Still Retire Ahead of Next Season: Report
A critical Boston Celtics free agent could call it a career rather than agreeing to a new NBA contract.
And even if he does, he'll still have a good shot at being named to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Per Anthony Slater of ESPN, former five-time All-Star Boston power forward/center Al Horford, 39, might hang up his sneakers as soon as this summer. Or perhaps he'll ditch the Eastern Conference for another contender.
Horford has been linked to the Golden State Warriors for weeks now, but he has yet to actually sign a deal with the club. Golden State continues to suss out the fate of restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga, whose fit with the club has long been tenuous.
"Those around the league continue to ticket Horford to the Warriors when the free agency dust ultimately settles," Slater writes. "The Kuminga situation continues to hold up business for them, keeping Horford in a holding pattern."
"But Horford is comfortable waiting," Slater cautions. "Retirement remains on the table, sources said, though the Warriors appear to be operating as if he is a firm part of their plan next season."
