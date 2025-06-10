Celtics Trade Idea Swaps Jrue Holiday For $26M Star Forward
The Boston Celtics are going to be one of the teams in the NBA that make a lot of changes in the offseason. They are going to try to shed a lot of salary, so that means changing at least two starters.
Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis are the two most likely trade candidates for them this summer because they make the most salary relative to their age.
Holiday is 35 years old and looks like he is on the decline after the season he just had. Almost every offensive number went down this year.
Read more: Three Teams Emerging as Top Trade Destinations for Celtics' Jrue Holiday: Report
Trade proposal has Celtics trading Jrue Holiday for a solid forward
One trade proposal for Holiday has the Celtics thinking more short-term with their roster approach. Here is the trade proposal from Mass Live:
Proposal: Jrue Holiday and a first-round pick for Tobias Harris
Despite how much of a pariah Harris was in Philadelphia, he played pretty well this past season with the Pistons. In fact, he was one of the players that the Pistons leaned on during the playoffs.
Sending draft compensation to another team is not something they would prefer to do, but it might be necessary with someone like Holiday because of his age and how much money he is still owed.
Bringing back Harris in a deal for Holiday would give the Celtics an opportunity to stay competitive next season while Jayson Tatum recovers from his torn Achilles.
More Celtics news: Celtics Forward Shares Encouraging Update on Jayson Tatum Achilles Recovery
Boston is going to be one of the teams that is fielding multiple offers for starting players this offseason. They could get something better for Holiday if they offer him around to other win-now teams.
However, if they are trying to stay competitive next year in what should be a pretty weak Eastern Conference, this could be a deal that works for them. Harris proved that he is still a good player.
This past season, Holiday averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. Harris averaged 13.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.
More Boston Celtics news: Celtics Ridiculously High Asking Price for Jrue Holiday Revealed: Report
Celtics Legend Makes Case for Former NBA All-Star to Take Knicks Job
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.