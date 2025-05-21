Celtics Star Likely to Draw Widespread Interest in Free Agency
The Boston Celtics are expected to have a lot of changes in the offseason. With Jayson Tatum going down in Game 4 in the second round of the playoffs, they are unlikely to win the title next season.
Boston is also facing an extremely large luxury tax bill this summer. That means that new owner Bill Chisholm is likely going to cut costs with the roster this summer, so the team that was on the court this year likely won't be the same one next season.
While Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday have been the two most talked-about players who could leave the Celtics, they aren't the only ones who might be headed elsewhere.
After a strong finish to the playoffs, Luke Kornet could see several suitors bidding for his services. His strong performance in Game 5 against the Knicks could have made him a lot of money.
Kornet showed his ability to rebound and block shots in that game off the bench, something that multiple other teams around the league covet.
The Celtics would love to be able to keep him moving forward, but they are also going to try to cut costs. Allowing Kornet to leave in free agency would help give them some relief from that awful tax bill.
The Warriors aren't the only team that could be looking to add Kornet to their team. Other teams are looking to add that unique skillset to their bench, too.
Boston has Neemia Queta behind Kornet, so they feel that they would be fine if Kornet decided to leave the Celtics for another team. Queta is someone they have faith in.
Kornet is someone who isn't going to be the difference between winning a title and getting eliminated in the playoffs, but he certainly could help a team make a deeper run in the playoffs.
This past season, Kornet averaged six points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. He shot 66.8 percent from the field and blocked a shot per game.
