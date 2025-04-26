Celtics to be Without One Starter for Game 4 vs Magic
The Boston Celtics are looking to make a comeback after narrowly being defeated by the Orlando Magic 95-93.
While the Celtics are still ahead in the series two games to one, Game 4 is going to be crucial if they want to give their team some rest heading into the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
Looking at Boston's most recent injury report, they will need that rest.
According to a report from Jay King of The Athletic, point guard Jrue Holiday has been ruled out of Game 4 with a hamstring injury.
Holiday has been a crucial member of the Celtics ever since he joined them last season. A two-time NBA Champion, he was integral during Boston's championship run last year.
This season, Holiday averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 total rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game across 62 games. Prior to the season, he had taken home his second Olympic gold medal.
There is a chance that Holiday won't be the only player missing Game 4. Shooting guard Jaylen Brown is questionable to play with a knee injury. This news comes after it was revealed he dislocated his index finger after a flagrant foul from the Magic.
Brown was a tour de force last postseason, taking home NBA Finals MVP, and he has been just as successful in the first round, recording 36 points and 10 total rebounds when star power forward Jayson Tatum was out with injury.
Speaking of Tatum, there is some good news in this injury report. Specifically, the six-time NBA All-Star has been taken off the injury report after missing Game 2. He has already come back with a vengeance in Game 3, recording 36 points, nine total rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block.
Despite potentially missing two important players, it still seems like Boston has the advantage heading into Game 4, especially if Tatum is expected to be back at full strength and the Celtics' excellent bench continues to perform well.
