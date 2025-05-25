Celtics' Jaylen Brown Reveals Big Update on Possible Offseason Surgery
The Boston Celtics are entering a very interesting offseason after being eliminated in the second round of the NBA playoffs. Many around the NBA see the Celtics as a team that will look to slash payroll this summer due to the new CBA restrictions in place.
But to make matters worse for Boston, they are dealing with some injuries heading into the offseason as well. Star forward Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles during the playoffs and will now miss the majority of next season.
But his co-star, Jaylen Brown, also played through an injury and could require offseason surgery. Brown provided a big update on the entire situation after revealing that he played through a partially torn meniscus down the stretch of the year.
"l got a lot of doctors I gotta get evaluated with -- see the potential for surgery versus no surgery, wait to speak to the [Celtics] organization," Brown said. "For now, it's just rest and recovery. I'm taking a step back from a long season. Mentally, it was a lot of stuff going on."
While it remains to be seen if Brown will need surgery, it does seem to be a potential reality. If he ends up going with surgery, there will likely be a recovery time that Boston isn't comfortable with.
Celtics president Brad Stevens gave an update on Brown earlier in the week, relieving some of the tension around the injury to the star. But even Stevens couldn't say for sure how this would impact the offseason for Brown.
“The knee is in a good place, structurally,” Stevens said. “So I think he felt comfortable getting out there and going after it, and, hopefully, he’ll feel better after being off of it for a couple of weeks here.”
All in all, if Brown does need surgery, it could benefit him for the long term. The last thing that the Celtics need is for him to have his injury to linger into next season.
This is just another layer into what should be a very fascinating offseason for the team.
