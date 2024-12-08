Derrick White, Desmond Bane Headline Final Injury Report For Celtics vs Grizzlies
Two-time All-Defensive Team Boston Celtics guard Derrick White, who had been downgraded to a probable status due to a right foot sprain, has officially been listed by Boston as available to suit up for Saturday night's matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, in the second night of a pair of back-to-back bouts.
According to the league's latest injury report, Memphis may not be so lucky regarding the health of one of its own starting guards. Shooting guard Desmond Bane is currently questionable to suit up due to a sore left toe. This story will be updated regarding his final availability. Rookie starting center Zach Edey (left ankle sprain), second-year power forward GG Jackson (right fifth metatarsal repair), swingman Luke Kennard (illness), and shooting guard/small forward Vince Williams Jr. (right ankle sprain) are all on the shelf for Memphis. Former Celtics Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, now a reserve for Memphis, is considered questionable to play through a right ankle sprain.
In Edey's absence, 2023 Defensive Player of the Year power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. has been shifted up a position to serve as the Grizzlies' starting five.
Reserve Boston center Al Horford, who also sat out Friday's 111-105 victory against the Milwaukee Bucks, will miss another bout with a left big toe sprain. Two-way players JD Davison and Anton Watson remain on assignment with Boston's G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics.
7-foot-2 starting Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis, meanwhile, is not on Boston's injury report after sitting out the Bucks game for ailment maintenance. Through his four healthy contests since returning from an offseason surgery for a retinaculum injury, the one-time All-Star is averaging 21.0 points on .491/.360/.826 shooting splits, 7.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks a night.
Per Michael Arinze of sportsbook aggregator The Action Network, the 19-4 Celtics are considered 7.5-point favorites to best the 15-8 Grizzlies in TD Garden. The game tips off at 8 p.m. ET.
This story will be updated...
