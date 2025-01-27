Derrick White Injury Status For Celtics vs Rockets
The Boston Celtics are heading back home after a successful four-game West Coast road trip.
The Celtics capped it off on Saturday night against the Dallas Mavericks in a pounding in the 2024 NBA Finals rematch. The Celtics went 3-1 in that span and now head home to take on the Houston Rockets.
The Rockets will head to Boston for their first and only meeting at the TD Garden. However, the Celtics could face Houston without their star guard, Derrick White.
White appeared on the injury report due to a shin injury.
White is listed as questionable.
White likely picked up the injury during the Celtics' 122-107 win over the Mavericks.
Sam Hauser and Al Horford (toe) would be the top two candidates to enter the Celtics' starting lineup if White is unable to play.
White is in danger of missing his third game for the season. He has been healthy for most of the season and great for the C's.
In 44 games, he is averaging 15.9 points per game, 4.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 37 percent from three in 33.6 minutes of action.
The last time White was on the court, he was incredible, recording 23 points on 7-for-16 shooting from the field, five rebounds and four assists across 36 minutes.
White played through a recent knee concern, scoring at least 20 points for the third time in the past five games.
Although his scoring numbers have been serviceable in those three games, it has been the remaining games where the issues have arisen. He has scored in single digits in five of the past nine games. He has also shot a woeful 36.7 percent from the field over the previous two weeks.
The Celtics will search for their 33rd win of the season with or without White in the lineup.
The Celtics are 15-8 on their home court.
The Rockets are 15-7 in road games. Houston is sixth in the Western Conference, scoring 114.2 points per game and is shooting 45.0 percent.
While Boston is favored in this game, they have been mediocre in their last 10 games. They hold a 6-4 record in that span, averaging 112.8 points, 45.3 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 7.4 steals, and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3 percent from the field.
