Celtics Trade Idea Sees Boston Take Chance on Former First-Round Pick
The Boston Celtics are in a position where they can take some flyers with players. Their roster is so good that they can afford this luxury. This trade proposal would see them do just that. Looking at the CBA and using the Spotrac trade machine, here is what the idea looks like:
Celtics receive: Jalen Hood-Schifino
Lakers receive: 2025 second-round draft pick and 2026 second-round draft pick
Pistons receive: Jaden Springer
It's clear that Hood-Schifino has fallen out of favor with the Lakers. They rarely play the former first-round pick.
After playing in 21 games as a rookie last season, he has played in just two games so far this year. It's very clear that Los Angeles will not be playing him anytime soon.
The Lakers would be elated to get anything in return for him. Getting some draft compensation, which they can use to package into other deals, would be ideal for them.
Getting Detroit involved allows the Celtics to part with Jaden Springer, who a lot of other teams like. That would make some room for Hood-Schifinio on the roster.
Of course, Hood-Schifino wouldn't get much playing time this season. As long as Jayson Tatum and Sam Hauser are on the roster, he would have to wait until an injury occurred.
Still, Hood-Schifino has a lot of talent. He was a very talented player at Indiana and showed some flashes when he played a few games for the Lakers a year ago.
Boston needs to have a plan for the future once the team gets sold. It's very unlikely that whoever the new owner is will continue to pay the exorbitant tax bill that the Celtics pay right now.
This flyer would cost the Celtics almost nothing in return. If Hood-Schifino ends up hitting as a solid contributor at the small forward position, then it's a trade well-made.
This is the kind of trade that helps all three teams involved. It would also help a player give a fresh start in a new city, which looks like it's needed.
Hood-Schifino is averaging 1.7 points, 0.6 rebounds, and 0.4 assists in his career so far.
