Wild Trade Proposal Has Celtics Land $114M All-Star Guard
The Boston Celtics are one of the best teams in the NBA this season despite their recent mini-slump. As we get closer to the trade deadline, Boston isn't expected to make any major deals but stranger things have happened before.
In this new trade idea, Boston changes some things up and adds an All-Star guard to the roster. They would need to part ways with Jrue Holiday to make it happen, a move that does seem a little unlikely at this point.
The deal would be between the Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers, and New Orleans Pelicans. It would land star guard Dejounte Murray in Boston.
Using the Spotrac trade machine and within the new CBA restrictions that Boston is under, here is what a deal could look like:
Celtics receive: Dejounte Murray
Pelicans receive: Norman Powell, P.J. Tucker, a 2025 first-round draft pick, a 2029 first-round draft pick, a 2030 first-round draft pick swap, and a 2031 second-round draft pick
Clippers receive: Jrue Holiday
While trading Holiday would hurt, Murray is a great replacement for the veteran. Murray is younger than Holiday and does some similar things on the court.
Holiday is 34 and could start to show some signs of decline over the next year or two. This would be the Celtics' way to make sure that they cover their bases and adding Murray would do just that.
Holiday is better defensively but Murray is better on the offensive end of the floor and is no slouch on defense. Murray also is making a little less than Holiday, at least for the rest of this season.
New Orleans has had a terrible season this far and they seem to be in firesale mode heading toward the NBA trade deadline. Parting with Murray could serve them well as they look to possibly rebuild with a new set of players.
They would add a few extra draft picks to set them up down the line for another big trade. New Orleans also lands an expiring deal in Tucker and a nice wing player in Powell.
The Clippers are in this deal for Holiday to go to a team that at least is contending. Los Angeles has long wanted a true point guard and he fits in with the timeline of James Harden and Kawhi Leonard.
This deal is unlikely to happen but could be interesting for the Celtics to think about.
