Celtics Predicted to Swing Trade For $10M Star Big Man
The trade deadline is just a few weeks away. With that being the case, the Boston Celtics are keeping their eyes on the market for anyone who could improve their roster. Looking at the CBA and using the Spotrac trade machine, this trade proposal would certainly help them. This is the proposal:
Celtics receive: Day’Ron Sharpe
Nets receive: Jaden Springer, a 2025 second-round draft pick, and a 2026 second-round draft pick
A lot of teams have called around with interest in Jaden Springer. He is a young forward that a lot of other organizations think has a lot of potential.
The issue for him is that Boston is so stacked at that spot that he isn't getting enough playing time to develop right now. Jayson Tatum isn't getting any younger.
Boston likely won't have any open playing time for Springer anytime soon, either. The wing spot is absolutely loaded for them, hence why they are one of the favorites to win it all this year.
Adding someone like Day'Ron Sharpe would give the Celtics someone who can give them some frontcourt depth. That's something they need with the questionable health of Kristaps Porzingis.
Porzingis' health has been a question for most of his career. In order to give the Celtics some insurance on that, Sharpe would be a great guy to grab.
The Celtics would be getting someone who can grab a bunch of rebounds and who can protect the rim. Those are two things that they covet.
This would also be a fairly cheap deal for Boston to make as well. Those second-round picks are likely to be low picks anyway, so they wouldn't miss much.
Boston doesn't project to stink at any point in the near future, so they can ship off some second-round picks without too much thought.
There aren't a lot of teams who might sit out the trade deadline bonanza this year, but the Celtics might be one of them. They don't have a lot of holes to fill on this roster.
If Boston does make a move, it would be to help them have insurance on some injury risks.
Sharpe is averaging 7.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game this season.
