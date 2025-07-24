Former Celtics Castoff Signs in Israel to Continue Basketball Career
Former Boston Celtics guard Lonnie Walker IV will take his talents overseas again.
Walker is signing with EuroLeague powerhouse Maccabi Tel Aviv.
NBA insider Marc Stein shared the news via X.
Walker spent the 2024 preseason with the Celtics, but they ultimately waived him before the start of the 2024-25 season.
Last offseason, Walker signed with the Lithuanian squad BC Zalgiris. However, in February, the 26-year-old signed with the Philadelphia 76ers, signing a two-year deal worth $3 million.
The Miami product had a respectable seven-year run in the NBA, which made it all the more surprising when he didn’t land on a roster to begin the 2024-25 season or even now.
Over 342 regular season games with the Spurs, Lakers, Nets, and, most recently, the 76ers, Walker posted averages of 10.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 0.5 steals, shooting 42.2 percent from the floor and 35.6 percent from deep.
Now suiting up for Zalgiris, Walker is putting up 13.6 points per game on .387/.331/.857 splits, while adding 3.2 boards, 1.8 assists, and nearly a steal per contest through 19 games.
Waker will head back overseas, despite displaying that he is worthy of an NBA contract. Nonetheless, for one reason or another, teams aren't taking a chance on the Pennsylvania native.
