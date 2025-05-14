Former Celtics Champion Calls Out Jaylen Brown
The Boston Celtics need everyone on the roster to step up if they want any chance of coming back in their playoff series against the New York Knicks. That starts with superstar Jaylen Brown.
He hasn't been great so far in the series, struggling to find his shot and coughing up the ball in some costly moments. However, as he showed in last year's playoff run, he is capable of leading the team to great success.
How Brown plays with Jayson Tatum injured and out of the lineup will be fascinating for the entire NBA community to watch. Former Celtic champion Kendrick Perkins shared a strong opinion on what he wants to see out of Brown, starting with Game 5.
Ever since being drafted, and Tatum was drafted a year later, Brown has been overshadowed by Tatum. This is his big opportunity to show he is capable of being the number one option on the team.
Despite winning Eastern Conference Finals MVP and Finals MVP, Brown is still considered a second-fiddle to Tatum, but he can earn massive respect if he performs well in his newfound role.
This sentiment could even carry over to next season as long as Tatum remains out. If Brown struggles in a lead role in Game 5 and then can't lead the Celtics towards the top of the Eastern Conference, then there is even a chance he gets traded next year.
As things stand, the Celtics are in a precarious spot. Their roster is making a ton of money, Tatum is potentially out for next season, and even before the injury, the team was disappointing in this series.
That means so much pressure is falling on the shoulders of Brown to keep the franchise afloat. How he handles that pressure will be interesting to watch.
A lot of Celtics fans have lost hope for the season at this point, but there are still games to be played. If Brown does play well in the top role, the team could pull off a win at home. That would mean they just need to win one road game to have a Game 7 at home, where they would have shot at reaching the conference finals.
Without Tatum, that is a longshot, but Tatum has been so consistent with being on the court, that the Celtics are a complete unknown without him. What players step up and how Joe Mazzulla adjusts to life without Tatum could have huge, league-altering ramifications regarding how the Celtics as a franchise operate in the near future.
