Former Celtics Forward Signs Multi-Year Deal With East Rival
Former Boston Celtics guard Justin Champagnie has agreed to a four-year deal with the Washington Wizards.
Champagnie signed a four-year deal worth $10 million.
Champagnie will earn $1.8 million for the final six weeks of the season.
The 23-year-old has been with the Wizards since Feb. 2024, initially signing a 10-day contract with the team. Eventually, he signed a two-way contract in March 2024.
Champagnie has been a part-time starter for Washington in his second season with the team. He has made 15 starts in 40 games, averaging 11.6 points per game and 7.5 rebounds in those opportunities.
He is averaging 7.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game. He also has a respectable shooting line of .504/.376/.674. Champagnie has spent some time with the Wizards G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go.
In his time there, he has posted impressive averages of 20.0 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.0 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game on .483/.350/.750 shooting.
After going undrafted in 2021, he suited up for the Toronto Raptors and the Boston Celtics during his first two seasons as a pro.
In April 2023, Champagnie signed with the Celtics but was waived by the team in late July. In his time with Boston, he appeared in two games and averaged 2.5 points per game, 2.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 0.5 steals while shooting 16.7 percent from the field in 11.5 minutes.
This move to promote Champagnie comes as Washington looks to finalize its roster. The team recently signed Jalen McDaniels to a 10-day contract on Feb. 22, and Champagnie’s promotion could mean McDaniels will not be retained, or another standard roster player could be cut to make room for him.
They have been lousy all season long, recording the worst record in the league at 11-48, and have lost seven of their last 10 games.
As for the Celtics, they are one of the best teams in the league and arguably the best. They have won seven of their last 10 games and sit with a 43-18 record as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.
More Celtics:Jaylen Brown Clears the Air About Celtics Getting Home-Court in Postseason
Celtics Center Reveals How Joe Mazzulla 'Flips the Script' With Coaching Philosophy
Celtics Set to Sign Former Hawks Forward
Celtics' Jrue Holiday Offers Concerning Update on Brutal Finger Injury
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.